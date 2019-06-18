Little Free Pantry open for all at Green Bay church Video

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A Green Bay church is looking to feed the hungry in a unique way. They've opened up a free pantry, one of the smallest in northeast Wisconsin.

Behind St. Paul's United Methodist Church - a tiny cabinet filled with food. Help for the hungry available 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.

“The idea is one of take what you need and give what you can,” said Pastor Diane Rew.

The Little Free Pantry was the idea of the church's women’s association - looking for a way to connect with the community. Suggested by one member who learned of a similar effort by a church in Oshkosh.

“It is small scale, not meant to duplicate anything the Salvation Army would do,” said church member Mary Rather. “I guess it's the only one in Green Bay, Brown County.”

It was built by a church member, an eagle scout searching for a project, who made it small but very functional.

“It's plastic actually, so then it is waterproof and weather resistant and it's easier to clean too,” said Aaron Nelson, who made the pantry.

Open for the last year, the Little Free Pantry is usually stocked, filled with items donated by the church congregation.

“Someone checks it every day and tries to have things out there, but if someone comes and has lots of need, they may take a number of things and others may take just one or two,” said Rew.

“I don't think I ever come here and it's empty - that would be nice,” said Rather.

Because that would mean this little pantry is helping make a huge difference in the lives of those who need help the most.

“Kind of little added benefit for the neighborhood,” Rather said.

The church is located on Green Bay's west side - at 341 Wilson Avenue.







