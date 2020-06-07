FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Little Suamico woman in custody after driving while intoxicated with 3 minors in vehicle

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – A 26-year-old woman from Little Suamico was taken into custody on Saturday after driving while under the influence with her three children in the vehicle.

The Seymour Police Department reported that around 8 p.m., officers responded to a reckless driving complaint.

The responding officer reported to have located the vehicle and proceeded to initiate a traffice stop.

During an inital investigation, the officer suspected the driver was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The woman was reported to have her three young children in the vehicle during the incident.

According to authorities, the woman was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated with a minor under the age of 16 in the vehicle.

No more information is known at time, Local 5 will update this story as it develops.

