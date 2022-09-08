The owner of Littlemore’s in Ledgeview announced on Facebook Wednesday the store was closing by the end of the year. (WFRV)

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) — A popular home decor and gift shop in Ledgeview is closing its doors for good.

“For a long time, I was a stay-at-home mom and I wanted to go out and do something different,” said owner Michelle Whittemore. “My big thing, and what my store is known for, is being unique. So, I always liked to find something unique that no one else has.”

The store has been successful, but COVID-19 changed a lot for her and how people shop.

“People have just been more accustomed to being at home,” she told Local 5’s Barrett Tryon. “That’s not really where I want to go. That is something I could do, turning it into doing online, too, but that’s not what I want to do.”

The building itself is historic, sitting on the corner of Creamery and Dickinson roads in Ledgeview. It was built in 1909 and began as a schoolhouse.

“I’ve had people come in that actually went to school here,” she said. “There’s a lot of history, a lot of character to this building.”

As for what’s next, that’s something that Whittemore is not even sure of herself.

“I have the opportunity to sell the building. Actually, people have offered to rent it, and I’m having people offering to buy my business out,” she said.

Even she admits, the hardest part of saying goodbye is to the people who walk through her front doors.

“I just wanted to give everyone a heads up that this is where we’re going. Just being open and honest, this is something I’ve been looking at for the last three or four months,” Whittemore said.

Until then, the story will be open for a little more. The plan is to close by the end of the year.

You can visit the store at 3706 Creamery Road in Ledgeview. The store’s phone number is 920-425-3344.