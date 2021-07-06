“Live at the Leach” concert postponed in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- On Tuesday, July 6, the ‘Live at the Leach” concert at the Leach Amphitheater has been canceled due to the high chance of severe weather and high heat index. The concert has been postponed to Tuesday, August 17 according to officials.

Event organizers stated that safety is their primary concern and are excited for the upcoming events scheduled at the Leach Amphitheater.

The band Model Citizens was scheduled to perform on July 6 and are scheduled to perform on the rescheduled date of Tuesday, August 17.

“Live at the Leach” is a Tuesday night concert series featuring music, food trucks, and tons of family-oriented fun. Admissions are free, and the next scheduled “Live at the Leach” concert is on Tuesday, July 13, featuring the band Grand Union.

Gates for the concert open at 5:30 p.m. that evening with tons of activities for the whole family, and music will begin at 6 p.m.

To find out more about upcoming “Live at the Leach” Tuesday night concerts, check out the Leach Amphitheater website.