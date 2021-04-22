Live events coming back to Oshkosh will help the economy and people

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Reviving the live event industry is an important step in returning our country back to normal, and one Los Angeles-based group called ‘Danny Wimmer Presents’ is doing just that in northeast Wisconsin.

Amy Albright, the Executive Director of the Oshkosh Convention and Visitors Bureau, said “Covid, as everybody knows, was hard on the hospitality industry, particularly hard on events that were mass gatherings like concerts really did not work well or work at all during covid.”

And the return of events to Ford Park Live known formerly as Ford Festival Park is not only going to give a boost to the local economy but the event industry as well.

“When you’re talking about concerts that bring in 100,000 plus people and all those people bring dollars with them whether they’re spending them at local restaurants, local hotels, camp grounds grocery stores, you name it,” said Albright. “That’s all dollars.”

The cancelation of Rock USA and Country USA have left some people uneasy but ‘Danny Wimmer Presents’ said they have years of experience doing successful events to ease anyone’s concerns.

Joe Litvag, President of Live Entertainment for Danny Wimmer Presents, said “DWP has been around for a bunch of years now. We produce festivals and live events all over the country.

He said bringing live music back is much deeper than just reviving the economy.

“Forming a connection with an artist as they’re performing the songs that you love or grew up on right in front of you that does amazing things for people and the state of their mental health,” said Litvag.