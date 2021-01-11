NEW FRANKEN, Wis. (WFRV) – Four people have been rescued after falling through the ice in New Franken on Monday.
Local 5 Reporter Eric Richards is live on the scene with more information.
Latest Stories
- Space discovery: FM radio signal found coming from Jupiter moon
- COVID-19 patients needing hospitalization decreases, 390 additional hospital beds available
- Wisconsin police and fire personnel eligible for COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 18
- WATCH: Ice rescue in New Franken saves four
- Evers estimates public won’t see vaccine until June