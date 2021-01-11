GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

WATCH: Ice rescue in New Franken saves four

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW FRANKEN, Wis. (WFRV) – Four people have been rescued after falling through the ice in New Franken on Monday.

Local 5 Reporter Eric Richards is live on the scene with more information.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: De Pere's Ciesielczyk battles back from injury to become key part of Red Birds sqad

High School Sports Xtra: Green Bay schools return to sports

Sports Xtra: MK Burgess & Burke Griffin preview match-up with Rams

Phoenix men and women rolling after weekend sweeps

Luxemburg-Casco pins Freedom in pivotal NEC dual

Kaukauna rallies to knock off Appleton North in OT, Freedom pulls away from Luxemburg-Casco