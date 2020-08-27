Gov. Evers, Lt. Gov. Barnes hold press conference in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) -Wisconsin’s governor will be joined by his leiutenant governor and the state’s adjutant general during a press conference in Kenosha.

Governor Tony Evers and Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes received some backlash from Wisconsin law enforcement for the statements they’ve made in light of the shooting of Jacob Blake.

In a letter sent to Gov. Evers and Lt. Gov. Barnes, the Wisconsin Police Executive Group, Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association, and the Wisconsin’s Sheriff’s and Deputy Sheriff’s Association, law enforcement say:

“Previous remarks and statements made by each of you are premature, judgmental, inflammatory and only add to the anger and divisiveness of an already dangerous situation. A continued pattern of statements and press releases based on opinion and unsubstantiated claims puts people’s lives at risk. These are not peaceful protests. There have already been two deaths and many injuries.”

Authorities announced on Wednesday that a white 17-year-old male from Illinois had been arrested after two people were shot to death during protests in Kenosha.

The letter continues, saying:

“Continued remarks like those already made by each of you have also put the lives of Law Enforcement Officers, National Guardsman and the public at risk.”

Law enforcement leaders are also asking that Gov. Evers and Lt. Gov. Barnes “call for an end to these riots and a stop to the violence.”

Gov. Evers has requested additional National Guard assistance from other states to assist Wisconsin’s National Guardsmen already in Kenosha. National Guard troops from Arizona, Michigan, and Alabama will add to Wisconsin National Guard troops already in Kenosha supporting civil authorities.

For continuing coverage of the events in Kenosha, click here.

Latest Stories