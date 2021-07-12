Live performances return to Wisconsin State Parks, free to attend

(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Parks are alive with theater again, with the return of traveling theatre company Summit Players Theatre. The company’s outdoor performances return following a year off due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Summit Players Theatre will be performing Shakespeare’s The Winter Tale until Sunday, August 22, at state parks throughout Wisconsin. Plus, it won’t have to even break the bank to attend; all performances are completely free.

A.J. Magoon, Executive Director and a founding member of the organization is thrilled to be bringing Wisconsinites back together for live theater. He is specifically happy to be returning with The Winter’s Tale believing it is the perfect show to debut following the pandemic. Saying, ” The Winter’s Tale is like Shakespeare’s take on a fairy tale- there’s love, there’s loss, there’s magic and music.”

The upcoming shows the state park they will be performing at, and the time of the workshops is as follows:

July 16 Havenwoods State Forest. Workshop: 5:30 p.m.| Show: 7 p.m.

July 17 Kohler-Andrae State Park- Workshop: 5:30 p.m.| Show: 7 p.m.

July 18 Pennisula State Park- Workshop: 1 p.m.| Show: 2:30 p.m.

July 23 Lake Kegonsa State Park- Workshop: 5:30 p.m.| Show: 7 p.m.

July 24 Mirro Lake State Forest- Workshop: 5:30 p.m.| Show: 7 p.m.

July 25 Roche-a-Cri State Park- Workshop: 1 p.m.| Show: 2:30 p.m.

August 6 Governor Knowles State Forest- Workshop: 5:30 p.m.| Show: 7 p.m.

August 7 Interstate State Park- Workshop: 5:30 p.m.| Show: 7 p.m.

August 9 Havenwoods State Forest- Workshop: 5:30 p.m.| Show: 7 p.m.

August 13 Kettle Moraine State Forest: Pike Lake Unit- Workshop: 5:30 p.m.| Show: 7 p.m.

August 14 Wildcat Mountain State Park- Workshop: 5:30 p.m.| Show: 7 p.m.

August 15 Perrot State Park- Workshop: 1 p.m.| Show: 2:30 p.m.

August 20 Rib Mountain State Park- Workshop: 5:30 p.m.| Show: 7 p.m.

August 21 Flambeau River State Forest- Workshop: 5:30 p.m.| Show: 7 p.m.

August 22 Lake Wissota State Park: Workshop- 1 p.m.| Show: 2:30 p.m.



Preceding the performance, the Summit Players Theatre will host “Inside Shakespeare’s story: The Winter’s Tale.” The workshop serves as a way for kids and “fun adults” to get comfortable with not only Shakespeare’s language but the way nature played into his works. Attendees will take part in Shakespeare games and exercises leading up to performing a short scene.

Summit Players Theatre also wants to highlight three of their newest members; Maura Atwood, Cole Conrad, and Kaylene Howard. All three will be performing in The Winter’s Tale as well as serving as teaching artists for the company.

The Summit Players Theatre performances of The Winter’s Tale will run for about 75-minutes and are completely free. This reflects the company’s mission of creating Shakespeare anyone can afford, attend, and understand.

To find out more about the organization, check out their Facebook page.