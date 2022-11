(WFRV) – Republican challenger Tim Michels has conceded the 2022 Wisconsin Gubernatorial Election on stage at his election headquarters.

On stage with his family, Michels expressed his thanks to his supporters and loyal followers for all their hard work and dedication.

Local 5’s Barrett Tryon is at Tim Michels’ camp reporting on the latest.

