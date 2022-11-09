(WFRV) – Republican incumbent Ron Johnson took the stage on Wednesday at 12:55 a.m. to talk to his supporters about the Wisconsin State Senate Election.

Johnson, who leads Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes by a slim margin, told supporters he was not ready to call the race, but Barnes would not be able to make up the numbers he’s behind.

“I’m not going to declare victory until all the numbers are in, but I just want to give you guys the sense that this race is over,” said Johnson to the crowd.

Johnson continued on to thank his supporters before exiting the stage to chants of “Go Ron Go.”