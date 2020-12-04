WATCH: 50th Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV ) – The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a stir across Northeast Wisconsin communities.

In October, organizers of the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade announced they would have to cancel the 2020 parade, a family and community favorite.

But they haven’t let the pandemic phase them. They’ve brought Santa into town in a safe way, with Santa and Mrs. Claus driving through Appleton neighborhoods for the holiday season.

The parade will be be shown on air again on December 21 from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. and on Christmas Day.

Local Five’s Erinn Taylor spoke with parade organizers as they take a look back, and look forward to the future.

Local Five’s Danielle Zulkosky takes a look at how organizers and Santa are bringing holiday cheer – right to people’s front yards.

Local Five’s Rhonda Fox shows us how the community can take part in holiday decorating to spread the holiday spirit.

Local Five’s Eric Richards catches up with two veteran float builders who are taking a different approach to this years builds.