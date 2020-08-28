Erin Davisson’s Last Dance

(WFRV) – Erin Davisson’s last day with WFRV Local 5 News is here.

Erin has been with WFRV Local 5 for 32 years – her hairstyles have changed, the equipment in the studio has changed, but Erin’s presence on television sets across Northeast Wisconsin never waivered.

She covered a 52 car pile up on the Tower Drive Bridge. She traveled to Super Bowl XXXI. She told us the story of her grandmother who played for the Fairbanks Fairies, a women’s basketball team in the 1920s.

Erin opened up to the community about her life-changing story of receiving a liver transplant.

She has been a staple for many Appleton Christmas Parades, 4th of July specials, and even the recent Remarkable Women series.

This year, Erin was named a Local Broadcast Legend by the Wisconsin Broadcaster’s Association.

From all of us at WFRV Local 5, we wish Erin the best of luck in retirement and thank her for all she has done for the community!

Our viewers share their well wishes

A few familiar faces wish Erin good luck in retirement

