WATCH: Local 5’s African American Icons: Honoring Black History Month

(WFRV) – February is Black History Month and here at Local 5 News, we’ve told the stories of those in our community making a difference.

Local 5’s Rhonda Foxx spoke with Judge LaKeisha Haase who is the first African American judge in Winnebago County.

Local 5’s Eric Richards met with Ingrid Parker-Hill who is a Family Engagement Coordinator for the Green Bay Area Public School District. While she’s had her challenges, it has led to a promising future.

Our stories during Black History Month continues in the Fox Valley with Dr. Taiye Philips Oriaran. Local 5’s Danielle Zulkosky talked to Oriaran about his life in science but also the community.

Harry Boyce is a household name in Northeast Wisconsin and Local 5 Sports MK Burgess met with him to talk about his legacy and his way of giving back through a new recreational sports facility for young athletes.

Local 5’s African American Icons: Honoring Black History Month specials beings at 6:30 p.m.