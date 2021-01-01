LIVE NOW: WFRV Local 5 Countdown to 2021

(WFRV) As 2020 comes to a close, WFRV Local 5 wants to celebrate 2020 and look forward to 2021.
This evening we’ll show our top stories we’ve covered in the community throughout the year.
Starting at 10:35 p.m. we’ll be airing a special edition of Local 5 Live – Local 5 Live New Year’s Eve Extravaganza!
Followed by Local 5 Countdown to 2021: Turning the Page at 11:05 p.m.
