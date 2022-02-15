Live feed courtesy of PBS Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is scheduled to give his fourth State of the State address Tuesday night.

He’ll be back in the Wisconsin Assembly chamber for the address after giving it Governor’s conference room last year due to COVID-19. According to excerpts of his speech, Evers will be touching on several topics like jobs during the pandemic, the Farm Support Program, federal pandemic aid and how it’s being directed, and tax relief for Wisconsinites.

Tuesday’s State of the State address will begin at 7 p.m. which you can watch above thanks to PBS Wisconsin. The live stream will also include the Republican response given by Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu of Oostburg.