Living room fire causes damage to Appleton home

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A living room fire in Appleton caused about $100,000 in damage to a home and its contents Friday morning.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 700 block of E. Brewster Street at around 7:35 a.m. for a report of a fire.

Residents noticed a haze and smell of smoke on the main floor before discovering the fire and dialing 911.

Initial reports said there were kids trapped in the basement but Appleton Fire crews confirmed everyone was out of the home before arrival.

Fire crews encountered heavy smoke in the house and a fire in an upstairs bedroom.

Authorities say crews were able to extinguish the fire, seach the structure, and use fans to help remove smoke from the home.

No injuries were reported but six residents are now without a home.

Appleton Fire says the home had only one working smoke alarm, which was in the basement. This contributed to the delay in discovering the fire.

No other information about the fire is available at this time.

