Livi’s Lemonade & Bake Sale raises money for area shelter for third year in a row

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — A group of Oshkosh students raised over $1,800 through a lemonade stand and bake sale Sunday.

Livi’s Lemonade and Bake Sale raised $1,851 with donations benefiting the Day by Day Warming Shelter in Oshkosh.

“This was our 3rd year, we began in 2016. Including this year, the kids have raised a total of an even $3,500 for Day by Day Warming Shelter in those 3 years – which amazes me! We are very excited and very grateful!” Stephanie Heinritz, Livi’s mom, told Local 5.

The idea stemmed from Livi who wanted to do what she could to help the Day by Day Warming Shelter. She decided she would like to sell lemonade to raise funds for the shelter, and once she told her friends, they wanted to pitch in as well.

Stephanie told Local 5 Livi and her friends will run the stand again next year, but they may need to find a bigger location to host everyone.

Last year, Livi and his friends raised $1,132, well surpassing their goal of $140.

If you would like to make a donation to Day by Day Warming Shelter, click here.