PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in southeastern Wisconsin took a man into custody following a traffic stop in which authorities found two firearms and drug paraphernalia inside a vehicle.
According to the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, a K9 indicated the presence of narcotics during a traffic stop of a reckless vehicle on Tuesday, May 2.
After a search of the vehicle, officers reported to have found multiple firearms and items consistent with the use of heroin, including a glass pipe.
It was noted in the release that the pistol was loaded and “within arms reach of the driver.”
The driver was taken into custody for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a narcotic drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
No other information was provided about the incident.