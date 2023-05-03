PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in southeastern Wisconsin took a man into custody following a traffic stop in which authorities found two firearms and drug paraphernalia inside a vehicle.

According to the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, a K9 indicated the presence of narcotics during a traffic stop of a reckless vehicle on Tuesday, May 2.

After a search of the vehicle, officers reported to have found multiple firearms and items consistent with the use of heroin, including a glass pipe.

Pleasant Prairie Police Department

It was noted in the release that the pistol was loaded and “within arms reach of the driver.”

The driver was taken into custody for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a narcotic drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No other information was provided about the incident.