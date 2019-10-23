Loans now available for Marinette County private nonprofits affected by July storms

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Governor Tony Evers says private nonprofit organizations in Marinette County that were affected by severe weather this summer can now apply for loans to repair or replace physical losses caused by the storms.

Much of the county saw downed trees, damaged buildings, and power outages for days.

In August, a federal disaster declaration was announced for 17 counties and two tribes. Marinette County was not part of this declaration as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was still reviewing the request for the county.

Gov. Evers’ office says the loans, which are through the US Small Business Administration, provide up to $2 million to help repair and replace physical losses caused by the storms in July.

Other counties covered under the declaration issued earlier this year are Barron, Clark, Forest, La Crosse, Langlade, Menominee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Polk, Portage, Rusk, Shawano, Vernon, Waupaca, and Wood. The declaration also includes the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin.

Officials say private nonprofit organizations in the affected counties have until Oct. 28 to apply for a disaster loan. Those in Marinette County can apply after the deadline.

Applications can be found here.

Additional information is available by contacting the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or by sending an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.