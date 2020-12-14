Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley celebrates 25 years in business

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – In celebration of its 25th anniversary, Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley, Inc. provided free and nutritious evening meals to anyone in need on Monday afternoon.

The celebration took place at St. Therese Activity Center in the City of Appleton and also showcased a small ceremony to honor its founder, Carol Burns, who began the business 25 years ago.

During the event, guests enjoyed delicious food and sweet cupcakes donated by Tamara`s the Cake Guru.