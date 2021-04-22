GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Local 5 cleans up the streets, celebrating Earth Day with 2021 Trash Bash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5 teamed up with United Way for the 2021 Trash Bash and cleaned up some streets in honor of Earth Day.

Starting at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, WFRV crew celebrated the important day by helping the community and picked up trash around Green Bay.

Everyone lent a helping hand. From sales all the way to the production crew, many team members fanned out and walked down local streets with gloves and a trash bag, picking up anything that was discarded.

The station gives thanks to all of the neighbors who shouted out words of encouragement and the special ones who joined in on the Trash Bash.

Local 5 News anchor Chelly Boutott even found some car keys. After some investigative work, she tracked down the appropriate owner and returned the much-needed item.

It was not a glamourous job, but everyone walked away smiling.

