Local 5 Investigates: Worst roads, worst nightmare part 4

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- Our investigation into the worst roads, worst nightmare has brought us back to Green Bay. In part one of our series, the intersection in Green Bay identified by the Police Department as having the most incidents is Mason and Military on the city’s east side. Since our broadcast, a number of people have taken to social media, with their opinions on other intersections to look at. Mason and Packerland Road came up a lot, and while it is not listed as having the most incidents, it is a heavily traveled stretch of road that can see hundreds of vehicles daily.

As we head into the winter season and snow season, any intersection can me considered dangerous if the proper precautions are not taken. “Just because the speed limit is 35 mph, that’s for ideal conditions it doesn’t mean you have to drive 35,” said Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith. Smith spoke with Local 5’s Eric Richards during one of the first light snow dustings that the region has seen so far. Driving in inclement weather can challenging. “Clearly the biggest cause of accidents and people sliding off the road, is people not taking enough time and going too fast for conditions,” said Smith.

Another factor that you might not consider when driving is the condition of your vehicle. Bald tires cannot grip the road, which can lead to drifting, especially during an emergency braking situation. If you do not clear your windshield and windows prior to driving, it can prohibit your vision. Additionally, if you are not wearing your seatbelt and are involved in a crash, you could be ejected leading to serious injury or loss of life.

The bottom line to avoiding accident on our roadways, is being a responsible driver, practicing safe driving each and every day. For additional tips and studies you can visit the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s website: https://wisconsindot.gov/