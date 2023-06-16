GRAND CHUTE, WI (WFRV) -The Fox Valley non-profit “Vets & Friends” has come a long way since the initial concept of coffee and donuts for Vets.

A handful of years later, they are now serving lunch and breakfast once a week to more than 100 Veterans and their friends who they’re invited to bring along.

Since the group relies entirely on volunteers, a contingent of Local 5 staffers joined them around 7 Friday morning to help prepare and serve a meal and offer some conversation, too.

“It’s so nice the way it is set up,” explained Board Member Frank Billings. “Everybody who volunteers gets to intermingle with the veterans and learn some information because you can see they like to talk.”

They’re trying to organize some cookouts for the Veterans.

So if you could donate money for burgers and brats, or maybe the food, they sure would love to hear from you.

Vets & Friends has a Facebook page and website for more information.

