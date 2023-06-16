(WFRV) – Each year, Local 5 News and Nexstar stations across the United States spend a day giving back to the community called Founder’s Day of Caring.

This year, the staff at Local 5 News is volunteering at three different locations in northeast Wisconsin. Starting off in Green Bay with NeighborWorks, staff members helped paint a local home to help it look more modern and refurbished.

NeighborWorks has been helping the Greater Green Bay community since 1982 by preparing people for homeownership, down payment and closing cost assistance, and other services.

Over the years, NeighborWorks say they’ve helped educate and counsel over 19,000 aspiring homeowners to achieve their dreams.

Secondly, Local 5 News showed some love to the veterans in the Fox Valley by getting together with Vets & Friends of Wisconsin. There, we served breakfast and sat down to connect with the heroes of our nation.

The local military veterans’ organization provides services and benefits that will improve the quality of life for those who protected our freedoms.

In addition, Local 5 News helped out at the Community Blood Center by donating several pints of blood, which is in high demand as of late.

The Community Blood Center has been serving the Fox Valley since 1955 and provides regular donation opportunities at local centers.

According to the Community Blood Center, the lifesaving gifts are distributed to more than 40 hospitals around the Midwest, and officials report that they receive more than 50,000 blood donations annually.

Take a look at some of the smiles Local 5 News was serving during our Founder’s Day of Caring:

Local 5 News helping out with NeighborWorks Green Bay.

Local 5 News helping out with NeighborWorks Green Bay.

Local 5 News helping out with NeighborWorks Green Bay.

Local 5 News helping out with NeighborWorks Green Bay.

Local 5 News helping out with NeighborWorks Green Bay.

Local 5 News helping out with Vets & Friends.

Local 5 News helping out with Vets & Friends.

Local 5 News helping out with Vets & Friends.

Local 5 News helping out with Vets & Friends.

Local 5 News helping out with Vets & Friends.

Local 5 News helping out with Vets & Friends.

Local 5 News helping out with Vets & Friends.

Local 5 News helping out with Vets & Friends.

Local 5 News helping out with the Community Blood Center.

Local 5 News helping out with the Community Blood Center.

Local 5 News helping out with the Community Blood Center.

Those interested in helping out these great organizations can click the respected link below to get in contact with organizers.

NeighborWorks Green Bay, Vets & Friends of Wisconsin, and The Community Blood Center.