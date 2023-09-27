GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If there is one thing that Wisconsinites and Packers fans do well, it’s certainly tailgating, and Local 5 News is proud to present our Green & Gold Tailgate Special, airing on Sunday, October 1 at 10:30 a.m.

During the Green & Gold Tailgate Special, you’ll hear from the fans as well as the players, such as Josh Myers and Aaron Jones, speaking on what their go-to meal is before they hit the field.

Additionally, you’ll hear from a family that has rented out its yard for parking for the last several years on what it’s like.

Local 5’s Samantha Petters got an inside view of a Packers Party House that was being rented by a family during gameday.

Before everything wraps up, you’ll hear from fans across the globe, whether it’s Australia or Germany; Green Bay has an impression worldwide.

Stay tuned for Local 5’s Green & Gold Tailgate Special on Sunday, October 1, at 10:30 a.m. You’ll also want to stick around for the end for a good laugh!