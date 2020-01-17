Local 5 playfully trash-talks with San Francisco affiliate ahead of championship game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship game in San Francisco, we thought it’d be fun to do a little trash-talking with our affiliate, KRON 4.

Local 5’s Nate Stewart and Chelly Boutott sent the team at KRON 4 this video:

“We think San Francisco will definitely win!” says Darya Folsom, KRON 4’s morning anchor.

Folsom and her fellow anchor, James Fletcher, discussed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, saying “Sure you have Aaron Rodgers, and Danica likes him, but everyone else votes for Garop!”

Folsom and Fletcher also talked about how Rodgers wanted to play for the 49ers as a kid. Rodgers may have thought he was going to take the 49ers to the Super Bowl, but instead, he’s taken the Packers all the way, bringing home the Lombardi Trophy in 2011.

But don’t worry, Chelly has her Lambeau Field tissue box ready for when the 49ers 40-whiners lose on Sunday.

The Packers will play the 49ers Sunday at 5:40 p.m.