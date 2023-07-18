(WFRV) – Charlie Knuth was a young boy from Fox Valley who captured the hearts of many in Wisconsin and beyond. Local 5 met Charlie when he was a little boy and continued to share his story over the years.

Charlie was born with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, which is also known as EB. It’s a painful disease that causes his skin to blister.

In 2019, Knuth was also diagnosed with lymphoma and cancer. But he did not let any of that stop him from dreaming big and thinking about his future.

Charlie was only a teenager, but he was optimistic that someday doctors would find a cure.

“Even though his life was filled with pain, he wanted to live, be a dad, and have a girlfriend,” wrote his mother on Facebook. “He waited his whole life for a cure.”

In the process of searching for a cure, Charlie took part in clinical trials that led to ground-breaking treatments for EB. He shared his experience with EB with millions of people, and his sacrifices made a significant contribution to science and EB research.

A Facebook page titled “Prayers for Charlie Knuth” has helped family and friends throughout the community stay informed on Charlie’s journey and raise awareness for others battling EB.

Several years ago, Local 5 visited Charlie after a little girl from Crivitz saved the money she received as birthday gifts for Charlie. When asked why, she replied, “To make him happy.”

With the money, Charlie was able to buy a four-wheeler to drive around his neighborhood. He takes his mom, Trisha, for a spin. He also gets to take a friend of his for a ride before enjoying a first date involving playing with toys and eating ice cream.

Race car drivers associated with Northeast Wisconsin’s motor racing community also raised more than $60,000 to give to the Knuth family in 2020 so he could undergo treatment.

“Charlie is well known for his charismatic personality, hearty laugh, resilience, and strength. Despite suffering tremendous pain every day of his life, Charlie lived his best life possible,” read a tribute to Charlie.

We will always remember Charlie and his love for life and his community. His memory will live on and will be an inspiration for others fighting to find a cure for epidermolysis bullosa.