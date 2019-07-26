Local 5 says goodbye to Meteorologist Dave Miller after 29 years

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — After 29 years, Local 5 says goodbye to Meteorologist Dave Miller Friday.

“I’ve been here so long I have people coming up to me saying they grew up watching me,” Dave told Lisa Malak and Millaine Wells Thursday morning on Local 5 Live.

In 1987, Dave came to Local 5 for the first time. After four years in Minnesota, Dave found his way back to Local 5.

Join Dave Miller for his final Noon show before retiring. Posted by WFRV Local 5 on Friday, July 26, 2019

For the past 24 years, Dave has brought local news to thousands of viewers.

In retirement, Dave plans to pursue his role as The Ancestor Guy. For more information on his work in genealogy, click here.