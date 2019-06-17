Local 5 taking part in annual Founder's Day of Caring

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) -- Local 5 employees are rolling up their sleeves and giving back Monday, June 17 as part of Nexstar's 23rd annual Founder's Day of Caring.

Nexstar Media Group, the parent company to Local 5, holds a Founder's Day of Caring every year to serve communities and give back where it is needed the most.

During Founder's Day in 2018, 3,675 volunteers donated 13,480 hours of time to serve 85,827 meals, build seven homes and raise $190,815. Click this link to learn more about Nexstar's Founder's Day.

This year, Local 5 will be volunteering at the Marigold Mile in Appleton, the Green Bay Botanical Garden, and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Green Bay. We'll continue to update our Founder's Day volunteer updates on social media throughout the day!