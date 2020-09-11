Local 5 This Morning Packer Picks: Week 1

(WFRV) – The Packers are on the road for their first game and are scheduled to play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday September 13th in at noon, and the Local Five Morning crew is excited for the season to start.

Friday morning Chelly, Calvin and Jordan each picked whether or not the Packers would win in their season opener, here’s what they had to say:

Chelly picked the Packers to win with the Packers at 21 and the Vikings at 14.

Jordan said it will be a low scoring game, with the Packers winning 16 – 13 in the Pack’s favor.

Calvin kept that line of thinking going, he said the Packers win over the Vikings with a final score of 24-17.

Who will win week one? Tune in on Monday morning when they talk about Sunday’s season opener.