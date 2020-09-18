Local 5 This Morning: Packer Picks Week 2

(WFRV) – The Packers are taking on the Detroit Lions in the season opener at Lambeau Stadium on Sunday September 20th.

Friday morning Chelly, Kaitlin, Calvin and Ryan each picked whether or not the Packers would win against the Lions, here’s what they had to say:

Chelly picked the Packers to win with the Packers at 35 and the Lions at 10.

Kaitlin said the Packers would win 24 to the Lions at 6.

Ryan said it will be a good day to have a Packer win, with the final score at 28 – 17 in the Pack’s favor.

Calvin was the only one out of the bunch to choose differently, he said the Lions win over the Packers with a final score of 35 – 28.

Who will win week two? Tune in on Monday morning when they talk about Sunday’s game.

