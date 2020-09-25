Local 5 This Morning: Packer Picks Week 3

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers are taking on the Saints in New Orleans this upcoming Sunday, September 27th. This game is the highly anticipated match-up of Rodger and Brees in Week 3.

Friday morning Chelly, Kaitlin, Calvin and Ryan each picked whether or not the Packers would win against the Saints, here’s what they had to say:

Chelly picked the Packers to win with the Packers at 24 and the Saints at 21.

Kaitlin said the Packers would win 30 to the Saints at 17.

Jordan said it will be a good day to have a Packer win, with the final score at 34 – 24 in the Pack’s favor.

Calvin was the only one out of the bunch to choose differently, he said the Saints win over the Packers with a final score of 45 – 42.

Who will win week two? Tune in on Monday morning when they talk about Sunday’s game.