Local 5 This Morning: Packer Picks Week 6

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers are on the road this weekend as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday October 19th.

The big match up of the two quarterbacks who share the number 12 has many fans wondering who will come out on top this weekend.

Friday morning Chelly, Calvin and Jordan each picked whether or not the Packers would win against the Buccaneers, here’s what they had to say:

Chelly picked the Packers to win with the Packers at 27 and the Buccaneers at 21.

Jordan said it will be a good day to have a Packer win, with the final score at 31 – 24 in the Pack’s favor.

Calvin was the only one out of the bunch to choose differently, he said the Buccaneers win over the Packers with a final score of 34 – 31.

Who will win week 6? Tune in on Monday morning when they talk about Sunday’s game.

