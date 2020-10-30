Local 5 This Morning Packer Picks: Week 7

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers are at Lambeau field this weekend as they take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday November 1st.

Green and Gold fans are looking to keep the winning streak alive this weekend after a good showing against the Texans.

Friday morning Kaitlin, Chelly, Calvin and Jordan each picked whether or not the Packers would win against the Vikings, here’s what they had to say:

Kaitlin is keeping her winning faith in Green Bay with a final score of 31 – 13.

Chelly picked the Packers to win with the Packers at 35 and the Vikings at 10.

Jordan said it will be a good day to have a Packer win, with the final score at 31 – 14 in the Pack’s favor.

Calvin decided to stick with Green Bay this week, he said they will win with a final score of 34 – 21.

Who will win week 8? Tune in on Monday morning when they talk about Sunday’s game.