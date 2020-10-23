Local 5 This Morning Packer Picks: Week 7

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers are on the road this weekend as they take on the Houston Texans on Sunday October 25th.

Green and gold fans are hoping for the Pack to bounce back from a devastating loss against the Buccaneers last week.

Friday morning Kaitlin, Chelly, Calvin and Jordan each picked whether or not the Packers would win against the Texans, here’s what they had to say:

Kaitlin is keeping her winning faith in Green Bay with a final score of 31 – 10.

Chelly picked the Packers to win with the Packers at 31 and the Texans at 14.

Jordan said it will be a good day to have a Packer win, with the final score at 38 – 20 in the Pack’s favor.

Calvin decided to stick with Green Bay this week, he said they will win with a final score of 31 – 17.

Who will win week 7? Tune in on Monday morning when they talk about Sunday’s game.