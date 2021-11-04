Appleton North High School launches new career exploration program

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Local Five’s Faith Alford made a visit to Appleton North to speak with students looking to pursue a career in Journalism.

Appleton Area School District recently introduced a new career exploration program called the Launch Studio. The program is designed to connect students with area career experts to expand their knowledge and understanding of various career paths.

Each month the program brings in a new speaker for a particular field.

Any student can be a part of the program and speak with the professional about their career. About 50 students attended the November seminar featuring Local Five.