FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton North High School launches new career exploration program

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Local Five’s Faith Alford made a visit to Appleton North to speak with students looking to pursue a career in Journalism.

Appleton Area School District recently introduced a new career exploration program called the Launch Studio. The program is designed to connect students with area career experts to expand their knowledge and understanding of various career paths. 

Each month the program brings in a new speaker for a particular field.

Any student can be a part of the program and speak with the professional about their career. About 50 students attended the November seminar featuring Local Five.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation pick em 11/3/21

Green Bay Nation 11/3/21 Lets Get Social

Green Bay Nation challenge or no challenge 11/3/21

Green Bay Nation 11/3/21 - lets go play the chiefs

GBN 11/3/21 - Rodgers tests positive for Covid

Keys to the Game vs Chiefs