(WFRV) – 4th of July celebrations are everywhere across the country, and that’s no different right here in Northeast Wisconsin.
Local 5 is ready and having fun in several communities as they gear up for their celebrations. You can join us in Green Bay, Oshkosh, Neenah, and Manitowoc!
Green Bay
Fireworks go off at 9:45 p.m. at Downtown Green Bay
Manitowoc
Fireworks have been postponed at this time. The City of Manitowoc is working on a make-up date
Neenah
Fireworks go off at 9:45 p.m. at Riverside Park
Oshkosh
Fireworks go off at 9:45 p.m. at Menominee Park