(WFRV) – 4th of July celebrations are everywhere across the country, and that’s no different right here in Northeast Wisconsin.

Local 5 is ready and having fun in several communities as they gear up for their celebrations. You can join us in Green Bay, Oshkosh, Neenah, and Manitowoc!

Green Bay

Fireworks go off at 9:45 p.m. at Downtown Green Bay

Manitowoc

Fireworks have been postponed at this time. The City of Manitowoc is working on a make-up date

Manitowoc Foggy Weather

Manitowoc Fireworks postponed

Neenah

Fireworks go off at 9:45 p.m. at Riverside Park

Oshkosh

Fireworks go off at 9:45 p.m. at Menominee Park