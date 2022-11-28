HARTLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Her patience, resiliency, and professionalism will forever be remembered by those watching the trial of Waukesha Christmas Parade suspect Darrell Brooks.

Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow dealt with interruptions, distractions, and even Brooks taking his shirt off in court, but through all of that, she showed what it means to be a professional.

Local 5’s Michele McCormack met up with Dorow to discuss a variety of topics, including her potential bid for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

While Dorow did not commit to running for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, she did explain that she’s very appreciative of all the support behind her.

“What I can tell you is this, I have been overwhelmed with the support and encouragement to enter into the Supreme Court race,” said Dorow. “I have not made a decision yet, but I understand the time limits that are out there.”

Candidates can begin filing their campaign on December 1, with a deadline of January 3, 2023.

Dorow also talked about how the issue of bail is one of the most pressing issues facing the Wisconsin Court System.

In Wisconsin, under the bail constitutional provision and statutory provision, a judge cannot consider protecting the community when setting the amount of cash, something she believes needs to change.

“It has some devastating consequences, but a judge is also obligated to follow the law that exists and apply that to the facts of each case,” explained Dorow. “The law needs to change.”

Dorow told McCormack that one of the most important things she wants to show in a courtroom is that the litigants and family members know that they’ve been heard.

“Everyone is treated with dignity, whether they’re a victim or a defendant,” said Dorow. “For every case that comes before me, my goal is to be both a guardian and the gatekeeper.”

While she did not go into details of the case, Judge Dorow did say the Darrell Brooks trial showed what she’s all about.

“[The trial] is certainly an experience that I’ve been through that demonstrates my demeanor, my tempermant, my command of the law,” said Dorow. “There are many people qualified to be candidates and what I would just say IF I decide to run, I think I’d bring a committment to the rule of law and excellence as a juorist, and experience that I’d be able to hit the ground running with whatever cases may present themselves in that venue.”

Although Dorow would not commit to running for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, she did conclude the interview on the things that impact her decision.

“Any decision that I’ve ever made regarding my career involved my faith, my family, and my sense of duty,” said Dorow. “Whether it be clients, to the public, to the citizens. That, at its core, is what I’m all about.”