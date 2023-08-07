GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay-based radio station had a little fun with Fall Out Boy’s recent cover of the famous Billy Joel song, ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire,’ by creating its own Wisconsin version.

101 WIXX, a Top 40/CHR radio station licensed to and serving Green Bay, along with Appleton, Oshkosh, and much of northeast Wisconsin, dropped ‘Wisconsin Started The Fire,’ and Local 5’s very own Tom Zalaski is mentioned in the song.

The song performed by Huggie doesn’t take long to point out the departure of Aaron Rodgers, starting off with “Aaron’s gone, Love is in.”

Zalaski is mentioned quite quickly, as Huggie sings, ‘Tom Zalaski reads the news.’ Zalaski was honored in 2022 as a Local Broadcast Legend and has been the narrator of life in northeast Wisconsin for 43 years.

“He’s such a legendary news guy,” said Corey Carter, the Brand Manager for WIXX. “Everybody knows him, and we wanted to include as many local things that if somebody from outside of this area didn’t know, it wouldn’t make any sense, but for the people here, they kind of embrace it because Tom Zalaski’s been here forever, he’s our news guy.”

The song mentions several Fox Valley staples, such as EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, the Leo Frigo Bridge in Green Bay, and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in Grand Chute.

Many Wisconsinites have embraced the song, something WIXX Radio was hoping would happen with their creative idea.

“It’s been really positive,” said Carter. “The regular version of the song is cool with all the historical references, but we knew it would strike a chord with Wisconsin people because of all the references that only people in Wisconsin are going to know.”

Carter continued to tell Local 5 News that the station will be playing the song on the radio, but those interested in listening to the lyrics can check it out here.