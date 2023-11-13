GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s no denying that Local 5 News’ Evening Anchor Tom Zalaski is nothing short of a broadcasting legend, and now he’ll be able to add another accolade to his collection.

Announced on Saturday at the Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards, Zalaski was named a nominee for Wisconsin’s Silver Circle of 2024.

The Silver Circle Award was established to recognize and honor outstanding individuals who have devoted 25 years or more to the television industry and who have either made significant contributions to local broadcasting or who have spent the formative years of their career in the chapter region.

Zalaski has obviously become a staple in northeast Wisconsin, earning himself the title of a local broadcast legend by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.

With over 70,000 newscasts over 40 years in northeast Wisconsin, Zalaski has mentored many journalists and penned several books to help the public get a better understanding of how the media works.

Additionally, Zalaski is dedicated to veterans’ causes and supports the Pearly Gates Veterans Ride, which established an annual scholarship for veterans and their dependents to continue their education.

He’s also the host of the annual Appleton Christmas and Flag Day parades and the Northeast Wisconsin July 4 fireworks celebrations.

Zalaski will attend an honors presentation in 2024, where he will receive yet another accolade for his outstanding work and dedication to northeast Wisconsin.