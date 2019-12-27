Stories ‘From the Local 5 Digital Desk’ are in-depth digitally-focused editorials written by the Local 5 digital team. These are stories tailored to the opportunity digital platforms offer. Most stories featured in this series are found only on WFRV online platforms.

Local 5’s Top Stories of 2019

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) — As 2019 comes to a close, WFRV Local 5 is wrapping up this year’s biggest stories – from a massive pile-up on I-41 to Shopko announcing the closure of all the stores to a rubber duck going down in Green Bay.

Tune in to Local 5 on Tuesday, December 31 at 6:30 p.m. for the on-air Year in Review Special.

To jump to a specific month, select below.
January | February | March | April | May | June | July | August | September | October | November | December

January

Jayme_Closs_Latest_0_20181017120422

Jayme Closs Found Alive

In October 2018, Jayme Closs was reported missing after her parents were found dead in Barron County. In January, Closs was found alive.

Gabriel_Furniture_in_Appleton_to_Close_i_0_20190104001515

Gabriel Furniture in Appleton to Close in 2019 as Owners Retire

After over 90 years, the owners of Gabriel Furniture decided to close operations and retire.

Matt LaFleur introduces coaching staff

Packers Introduce Matt LaFleur as Head Coach

Mark Murphy said there were strong candidates through nine interviews, but nobody really stood out. Luckily, Matt LaFleur was the 10th interview.

Inauguration Day in Wisconsin

After narrowly beating incumbent Governor Scott Walker, Governor Tony Evers was sworn into office in January.

Miller Park Getting a New Name

In a statement from MillerCoors, they say American Family Insurance will likely take over the naming rights for Miller Park.

Back to Top

February

Viral Wrestling Parents Cited

Three parents were videotaped grappling at a youth wrestling tournament.

131 Vehicles Confirmed in Crash, 71 People Sent to Hospital

Whiteout driving conditions caused 131 cars to be involved in a crash that sent 71 people to the hospital and killed one.

Back to Top

March

Shopko Closes Down

END OF AN ERA: Shopko Closes All Stores

After declaring Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January, Shopko announced it would close all of its locations.

cold case_1552679110343.jpg.jpg

COLD CASE: Arrest Made in Marinette Co. Double Murder

82-year-old Raymond Vannieuwenhoven was arrested for the 1976 murders of David Schuldes and Ellen Mathys.

Lottery Jackpot_1553753594371

$768M Powerball winner, a 24-year-old West Allis man, comes forward

A West Allis man came forward to claim his $768M Powerball ticket. He quit his job two days after and didn’t plan on playing Powerball ever again.

Farewell Mike Austin

Farewell Mike Austin

After more than 40 years, Local 5’s Mike Austin hung up his microphone.

Back to Top

April

Bad_Spelling_Means_New_WisDOT_Highway_Si_0_20190403233557

Bad Spelling Means New WisDOT Highway Signs for Dyckesville

Four new state road signs along Highway 57 had Dyckesville spelled wrong, causing many to be upset.

New GB Mayor

Eric Genrich sworn in as new Green Bay Mayor

After 16 years, the City of Green Bay swore in a new mayor – Eric Genrich.

Pyro Fundraiser

Green Bay K-9 Pyro Stabbed During Arrest

While responding to a disturbance call, Green Bay Police K9 Pyro was stabbed by a suspect.

Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena shows image_1554020670187.jpg.jpg

Farewell ceremony for Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena

Many collected pieces of the Arena and one local school was able to give the flooring a second chance in their own gym.

Back to Top

May

Wisconsin_s_confusing_law_when_it_comes__9_20190503031801

Wisconsin’s confusing law when it comes to underage drinking

Local 5’s Kris Schuller investigated a loophole in Wisconsin’s drinking law that allows those under 21 to drink under certain situations.

Firefighter Lundgaard

Four, including Police Officer and Firefighter, injured in downtown Appleton shooting

Firefighter Mitch Lungaard was killed by the suspect, who also died.

Hidden_Homeless__One_man_s_story_of_livi_0_20190517133835

Hidden Homeless: One man’s story of living on the streets of Green Bay

Local 5’s Calvin Lewis spoke to a man who, at one point, found himself living on city streets.

Bart Starr receives painted helmet_67067946-159532

Packers legend Bart Starr has passed away at age 85

Green Bay Packers legend Bart Starr passed away at the age of 85.

BOOTCAMP_WEEKEND

Local 5 goes to Boot Camp

Local 5’s John Domol joined Army Cadets as they welcomed over 200 students to Fort McCoy for a military experience and leadership camp.

Back to Top

June

Darboy Club

Darboy Club is closing June 30th

After 57 years, the owner announced the supper club would close its doors due to a decrease in business.

Historic Granary moves back to original location

The Historic Grain Elevator once again moved across the Oregon Street Bridge, returning to its original location.

Live-Aid-Paul-McCartney-jpg_20160216221210-159532

Paul McCartney performs at Lambeau Field

A street was renamed, iconic photos were recreated, and billboards were installed ahead of his performance.

Back to Top

July

Severe weather causes damage, power outages across N.E. Wis., four tornadoes confirmed

Strong storms, including four confirmed tornadoes, moved through in July, causing many to be without power for days.

Two Shawano Co. brothers reported missing in Missouri

Nick and Justin Diemel were reported missing in Missouri in late July. In November, their remains would be located. The suspect in their deaths, Garland Nelson, is currently awaiting trial.

Local 5 says goodbye to Meteorologist Dave Miller after 29 years

After 29 years, Local 5 said goodbye to Meteorologist Dave Miller.

Duck Down! Wind deflates World’s Largest Rubber Duck

TheWorld’s Largest Rubber Duck experienced its first unplanned deflation at Green Bay’s Tall Ships Festival.

Back to Top

August

Demolition begins for Ashwaubenon Dave & Buster’s, opening mid/late 2020

Crews began demolishing the old Younker’s Furniture Gallery to make room for Dave & Buster’s, which is scheduled to open sometime in 2020.

Chick Fil A

Dozens flock to Chick-fil-A for grand opening in Fox Valley

The chicken sensation gripping the nation finally made its way to Northeast Wisconsin and dozens were on hand for its grand opening.

J.J. Watt accidentally breaks 5-year-old’s bike while taking part in Lambeau tradition

Houston Texans star and Wisconsin native J.J. Watt accidentally broke a 5-year-old’s bike at training camp.

Rare bee discovered in Northern Wis., last spotted in 1910

A rare bee was discovered in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. It was the first spotting since 1910.

Dashcam video shows chase between Brown, Outagamie counties

Dash camera video shows a driver leading law enforcement on a wrong-way chase through Outagamie and Brown counties.

Back to Top

September

Rep. Gallagher marries Green Bay native, Broadway actress

Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-WI) married Anne Horak, Green Bay native and Broadway actress in Green Bay.

Firefighters with Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue create 9/11 piece from old hose

Firefighters with Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue took time on their days off to create a piece in remembrance of 9/11 out of retired fire hose.

Flooding traps driver, causes evacuations and road closures in Green Bay area

Local 5’s Erinn Taylor was following up on reports of flooding in De Pere when she encountered a vehicle stuck under a railroad bridge at Red Maple Road.

Spotted cows spotted outside home of Spotted Cow

A heard of cows were spotted outside of New Glarus Brewing Co., the makers of Spotted Cow beer.

Back to Top

October

Deadline approaches for air travelers to obtain REAL ID

Come October 1, 2020, those looking to board a domestic flight will need a REAL ID.

Center Stage Program welcomes 23 schools for 2019-20 season, partners with WFRV Local 5

23 local high schools geared up to participate in the 2019-20 Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program through the Fox Cities PAC.

Antenna users: Time to rescan

WFRV Local 5 installed a new transmitter and an antenna as well as changed to a new frequency over the summer.

Henry Golde 90th Birthday

Beloved Appleton Holocaust survivor passes away

Henry Golde, a well-known Holocaust survivor from Appleton passed away at the age of 90.

Back to Top

November

Local 5: Salute to Veterans

On Veterans Day, Local 5 honored area veterans, active-duty, and reserve military personnel for their service.

2019 Appleton Christmas Parade

The 2019 Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade was the 49th anniversary of the largest nighttime Christmas parade in the Midwest.

SNC students pleased protests made a difference

After news broke that the St. Norbert College Board of Trustees voted to renew President Brian Bruess’ contract, students were pleased to hear their efforts made a difference.

Back to Top

December

Oshkosh West student arrested following officer-involved shooting

A 16-year-old was arrested after allegedly stabbing the school resource officer, who then shot the student.

Oconto flooding turns to ice, ruining homes along the river

Ice and floodwaters have a stranglehold on at least one home in Oconto.

A Day in the Life: Covering the Green Bay Packers on gameday

Join Local 5’s Lily Zhao on a “Day in the Life” and see what it’s like to cover the Green Bay Packers on game day.

Then & Now: WFRV Local 5 News

As we enter a new decade, we decided to take a look at what some aspects of WFRV Local 5 looked like in the 1950s and ’60s compared to today.

Back to Top

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories