Local 5’s Top Stories of 2019

(WFRV) — As 2019 comes to a close, WFRV Local 5 is wrapping up this year’s biggest stories – from a massive pile-up on I-41 to Shopko announcing the closure of all the stores to a rubber duck going down in Green Bay.
January
In October 2018, Jayme Closs was reported missing after her parents were found dead in Barron County. In January, Closs was found alive.
Gabriel Furniture in Appleton to Close in 2019 as Owners Retire
After over 90 years, the owners of Gabriel Furniture decided to close operations and retire.
Packers Introduce Matt LaFleur as Head Coach
Mark Murphy said there were strong candidates through nine interviews, but nobody really stood out. Luckily, Matt LaFleur was the 10th interview.
After narrowly beating incumbent Governor Scott Walker, Governor Tony Evers was sworn into office in January.
Miller Park Getting a New Name
In a statement from MillerCoors, they say American Family Insurance will likely take over the naming rights for Miller Park.
February
Three parents were videotaped grappling at a youth wrestling tournament.
131 Vehicles Confirmed in Crash, 71 People Sent to Hospital
Whiteout driving conditions caused 131 cars to be involved in a crash that sent 71 people to the hospital and killed one.
March
END OF AN ERA: Shopko Closes All Stores
After declaring Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January, Shopko announced it would close all of its locations.
COLD CASE: Arrest Made in Marinette Co. Double Murder
82-year-old Raymond Vannieuwenhoven was arrested for the 1976 murders of David Schuldes and Ellen Mathys.
$768M Powerball winner, a 24-year-old West Allis man, comes forward
A West Allis man came forward to claim his $768M Powerball ticket. He quit his job two days after and didn’t plan on playing Powerball ever again.
After more than 40 years, Local 5’s Mike Austin hung up his microphone.
April
Bad Spelling Means New WisDOT Highway Signs for Dyckesville
Four new state road signs along Highway 57 had Dyckesville spelled wrong, causing many to be upset.
Eric Genrich sworn in as new Green Bay Mayor
After 16 years, the City of Green Bay swore in a new mayor – Eric Genrich.
Green Bay K-9 Pyro Stabbed During Arrest
While responding to a disturbance call, Green Bay Police K9 Pyro was stabbed by a suspect.
Farewell ceremony for Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena
Many collected pieces of the Arena and one local school was able to give the flooring a second chance in their own gym.
May
Wisconsin’s confusing law when it comes to underage drinking
Local 5’s Kris Schuller investigated a loophole in Wisconsin’s drinking law that allows those under 21 to drink under certain situations.
Four, including Police Officer and Firefighter, injured in downtown Appleton shooting
Firefighter Mitch Lungaard was killed by the suspect, who also died.
Hidden Homeless: One man’s story of living on the streets of Green Bay
Local 5’s Calvin Lewis spoke to a man who, at one point, found himself living on city streets.
Packers legend Bart Starr has passed away at age 85
Green Bay Packers legend Bart Starr passed away at the age of 85.
Local 5’s John Domol joined Army Cadets as they welcomed over 200 students to Fort McCoy for a military experience and leadership camp.
June
Darboy Club is closing June 30th
After 57 years, the owner announced the supper club would close its doors due to a decrease in business.
Historic Granary moves back to original location
The Historic Grain Elevator once again moved across the Oregon Street Bridge, returning to its original location.
Paul McCartney performs at Lambeau Field
A street was renamed, iconic photos were recreated, and billboards were installed ahead of his performance.
July
Severe weather causes damage, power outages across N.E. Wis., four tornadoes confirmed
Strong storms, including four confirmed tornadoes, moved through in July, causing many to be without power for days.
Two Shawano Co. brothers reported missing in Missouri
Nick and Justin Diemel were reported missing in Missouri in late July. In November, their remains would be located. The suspect in their deaths, Garland Nelson, is currently awaiting trial.
Local 5 says goodbye to Meteorologist Dave Miller after 29 years
After 29 years, Local 5 said goodbye to Meteorologist Dave Miller.
Duck Down! Wind deflates World’s Largest Rubber Duck
TheWorld’s Largest Rubber Duck experienced its first unplanned deflation at Green Bay’s Tall Ships Festival.
August
Demolition begins for Ashwaubenon Dave & Buster’s, opening mid/late 2020
Crews began demolishing the old Younker’s Furniture Gallery to make room for Dave & Buster’s, which is scheduled to open sometime in 2020.
Dozens flock to Chick-fil-A for grand opening in Fox Valley
The chicken sensation gripping the nation finally made its way to Northeast Wisconsin and dozens were on hand for its grand opening.
J.J. Watt accidentally breaks 5-year-old’s bike while taking part in Lambeau tradition
Houston Texans star and Wisconsin native J.J. Watt accidentally broke a 5-year-old’s bike at training camp.
Rare bee discovered in Northern Wis., last spotted in 1910
A rare bee was discovered in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. It was the first spotting since 1910.
Dashcam video shows chase between Brown, Outagamie counties
Dash camera video shows a driver leading law enforcement on a wrong-way chase through Outagamie and Brown counties.
September
Rep. Gallagher marries Green Bay native, Broadway actress
Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-WI) married Anne Horak, Green Bay native and Broadway actress in Green Bay.
Firefighters with Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue create 9/11 piece from old hose
Firefighters with Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue took time on their days off to create a piece in remembrance of 9/11 out of retired fire hose.
Flooding traps driver, causes evacuations and road closures in Green Bay area
Local 5’s Erinn Taylor was following up on reports of flooding in De Pere when she encountered a vehicle stuck under a railroad bridge at Red Maple Road.
Spotted cows spotted outside home of Spotted Cow
A heard of cows were spotted outside of New Glarus Brewing Co., the makers of Spotted Cow beer.
October
Deadline approaches for air travelers to obtain REAL ID
Come October 1, 2020, those looking to board a domestic flight will need a REAL ID.
Center Stage Program welcomes 23 schools for 2019-20 season, partners with WFRV Local 5
23 local high schools geared up to participate in the 2019-20 Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program through the Fox Cities PAC.
WFRV Local 5 installed a new transmitter and an antenna as well as changed to a new frequency over the summer.
Beloved Appleton Holocaust survivor passes away
Henry Golde, a well-known Holocaust survivor from Appleton passed away at the age of 90.
November
On Veterans Day, Local 5 honored area veterans, active-duty, and reserve military personnel for their service.
2019 Appleton Christmas Parade
The 2019 Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade was the 49th anniversary of the largest nighttime Christmas parade in the Midwest.
SNC students pleased protests made a difference
After news broke that the St. Norbert College Board of Trustees voted to renew President Brian Bruess’ contract, students were pleased to hear their efforts made a difference.
December
Oshkosh West student arrested following officer-involved shooting
A 16-year-old was arrested after allegedly stabbing the school resource officer, who then shot the student.
Oconto flooding turns to ice, ruining homes along the river
Ice and floodwaters have a stranglehold on at least one home in Oconto.
A Day in the Life: Covering the Green Bay Packers on gameday
Join Local 5’s Lily Zhao on a “Day in the Life” and see what it’s like to cover the Green Bay Packers on game day.
As we enter a new decade, we decided to take a look at what some aspects of WFRV Local 5 looked like in the 1950s and ’60s compared to today.