Local 5’s Top Stories of 2019

(WFRV) — As 2019 comes to a close, WFRV Local 5 is wrapping up this year’s biggest stories – from a massive pile-up on I-41 to Shopko announcing the closure of all the stores to a rubber duck going down in Green Bay.

Tune in to Local 5 on Tuesday, December 31 at 6:30 p.m. for the on-air Year in Review Special.

To jump to a specific month, select below.

January

Jayme Closs Found Alive In October 2018, Jayme Closs was reported missing after her parents were found dead in Barron County. In January, Closs was found alive.

Gabriel Furniture in Appleton to Close in 2019 as Owners Retire After over 90 years, the owners of Gabriel Furniture decided to close operations and retire.

Packers Introduce Matt LaFleur as Head Coach Mark Murphy said there were strong candidates through nine interviews, but nobody really stood out. Luckily, Matt LaFleur was the 10th interview.

Inauguration Day in Wisconsin After narrowly beating incumbent Governor Scott Walker, Governor Tony Evers was sworn into office in January.

Miller Park Getting a New Name In a statement from MillerCoors, they say American Family Insurance will likely take over the naming rights for Miller Park.

February

Viral Wrestling Parents Cited Three parents were videotaped grappling at a youth wrestling tournament.

131 Vehicles Confirmed in Crash, 71 People Sent to Hospital Whiteout driving conditions caused 131 cars to be involved in a crash that sent 71 people to the hospital and killed one.

March

END OF AN ERA: Shopko Closes All Stores After declaring Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January, Shopko announced it would close all of its locations.

COLD CASE: Arrest Made in Marinette Co. Double Murder 82-year-old Raymond Vannieuwenhoven was arrested for the 1976 murders of David Schuldes and Ellen Mathys.

$768M Powerball winner, a 24-year-old West Allis man, comes forward A West Allis man came forward to claim his $768M Powerball ticket. He quit his job two days after and didn’t plan on playing Powerball ever again.

Farewell Mike Austin After more than 40 years, Local 5’s Mike Austin hung up his microphone.

April

Bad Spelling Means New WisDOT Highway Signs for Dyckesville Four new state road signs along Highway 57 had Dyckesville spelled wrong, causing many to be upset.

Eric Genrich sworn in as new Green Bay Mayor After 16 years, the City of Green Bay swore in a new mayor – Eric Genrich.

Green Bay K-9 Pyro Stabbed During Arrest While responding to a disturbance call, Green Bay Police K9 Pyro was stabbed by a suspect.

May

Wisconsin’s confusing law when it comes to underage drinking Local 5’s Kris Schuller investigated a loophole in Wisconsin’s drinking law that allows those under 21 to drink under certain situations.

Four, including Police Officer and Firefighter, injured in downtown Appleton shooting Firefighter Mitch Lungaard was killed by the suspect, who also died.

Hidden Homeless: One man’s story of living on the streets of Green Bay Local 5’s Calvin Lewis spoke to a man who, at one point, found himself living on city streets.

Packers legend Bart Starr has passed away at age 85 Green Bay Packers legend Bart Starr passed away at the age of 85.

Local 5 goes to Boot Camp Local 5’s John Domol joined Army Cadets as they welcomed over 200 students to Fort McCoy for a military experience and leadership camp.

June

Darboy Club is closing June 30th After 57 years, the owner announced the supper club would close its doors due to a decrease in business.

Historic Granary moves back to original location The Historic Grain Elevator once again moved across the Oregon Street Bridge, returning to its original location.

Paul McCartney performs at Lambeau Field A street was renamed, iconic photos were recreated, and billboards were installed ahead of his performance.

July

Severe weather causes damage, power outages across N.E. Wis., four tornadoes confirmed Strong storms, including four confirmed tornadoes, moved through in July, causing many to be without power for days.

Two Shawano Co. brothers reported missing in Missouri Nick and Justin Diemel were reported missing in Missouri in late July. In November, their remains would be located. The suspect in their deaths, Garland Nelson, is currently awaiting trial.

Local 5 says goodbye to Meteorologist Dave Miller after 29 years After 29 years, Local 5 said goodbye to Meteorologist Dave Miller.

Duck Down! Wind deflates World’s Largest Rubber Duck TheWorld’s Largest Rubber Duck experienced its first unplanned deflation at Green Bay’s Tall Ships Festival.

August

Demolition begins for Ashwaubenon Dave & Buster’s, opening mid/late 2020 Crews began demolishing the old Younker’s Furniture Gallery to make room for Dave & Buster’s, which is scheduled to open sometime in 2020.

Dozens flock to Chick-fil-A for grand opening in Fox Valley The chicken sensation gripping the nation finally made its way to Northeast Wisconsin and dozens were on hand for its grand opening.

J.J. Watt accidentally breaks 5-year-old’s bike while taking part in Lambeau tradition Houston Texans star and Wisconsin native J.J. Watt accidentally broke a 5-year-old’s bike at training camp.

Rare bee discovered in Northern Wis., last spotted in 1910 A rare bee was discovered in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. It was the first spotting since 1910.

Dashcam video shows chase between Brown, Outagamie counties Dash camera video shows a driver leading law enforcement on a wrong-way chase through Outagamie and Brown counties.

September

Rep. Gallagher marries Green Bay native, Broadway actress Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-WI) married Anne Horak, Green Bay native and Broadway actress in Green Bay.

Firefighters with Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue create 9/11 piece from old hose Firefighters with Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue took time on their days off to create a piece in remembrance of 9/11 out of retired fire hose.

Flooding traps driver, causes evacuations and road closures in Green Bay area Local 5’s Erinn Taylor was following up on reports of flooding in De Pere when she encountered a vehicle stuck under a railroad bridge at Red Maple Road.

Spotted cows spotted outside home of Spotted Cow A heard of cows were spotted outside of New Glarus Brewing Co., the makers of Spotted Cow beer.

October

Deadline approaches for air travelers to obtain REAL ID Come October 1, 2020, those looking to board a domestic flight will need a REAL ID.

Antenna users: Time to rescan WFRV Local 5 installed a new transmitter and an antenna as well as changed to a new frequency over the summer.

Beloved Appleton Holocaust survivor passes away Henry Golde, a well-known Holocaust survivor from Appleton passed away at the age of 90.

November

Local 5: Salute to Veterans On Veterans Day, Local 5 honored area veterans, active-duty, and reserve military personnel for their service.

2019 Appleton Christmas Parade The 2019 Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade was the 49th anniversary of the largest nighttime Christmas parade in the Midwest.

SNC students pleased protests made a difference After news broke that the St. Norbert College Board of Trustees voted to renew President Brian Bruess’ contract, students were pleased to hear their efforts made a difference.

December

Oshkosh West student arrested following officer-involved shooting A 16-year-old was arrested after allegedly stabbing the school resource officer, who then shot the student.

Oconto flooding turns to ice, ruining homes along the river Ice and floodwaters have a stranglehold on at least one home in Oconto.

A Day in the Life: Covering the Green Bay Packers on gameday Join Local 5’s Lily Zhao on a “Day in the Life” and see what it’s like to cover the Green Bay Packers on game day.