ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – We first brought you the heartwarming story of the National Railroad Museum’s 7-year-old train conductor, Caleb Kleman, back in August.

Since then this young conductor has not only continued doing what he loves, but he recently also got the chance to meet another young boy that shares his love for trains.

While at the National Railroad Museum, Caleb came across fellow young train conductor, Austen Ayers of Newark, Nottinghamshire. Ironically, both gentlemen were also wearing their train conductor uniforms that day.

During their exchange, Caleb and Austin apparently spent a good amount of time bonding and chatting about their favorite thing: trains.