APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Domestic violence is on the rise but local advocates are working to reverse the trend.

Cassie McDonald, the Harbor House Senior Manager of Community Relations said, “If there’s a chance for a lethality during domestic violence it’s going to happen when they try to leave. Domestic violence is truly about power and control.”

Harbor House said open dialogue and battling common misconceptions are the first steps to ending this surge in domestic violence.

Christy Coenen, the Harbor House Senior Manager of the Support Services Team said, “Domestic violence has been called different things to try to make it sound more pleasing.”

Advocates said this muddies the waters and makes it more confusing for victims to get help.

“People come in and they say I’m not even sure where to start or if I’m in the appropriate place, or person to be here,” said Coenen. “My situation isn’t XY or Z. They really can minimize the situation.”

Experts said the pandemic was a stressor and now client intakes at Harbor House are skyrocketing.

“When 2021 hit we were able to see an uptick of people so we had about a 42% increase in our services,” said McDonald. “We had about 300 walk-ins last year. And for perspective about 180 of those came in the last three months of the year. And we’re already at over 130 this year.”

The group said a key support strategy is to never allow someone to become fully isolated.

“Be a steady, constant frame of love. You need to continue to be there no matter what choices they are making,” said McDonald. “It’s their life they have to find their own journey to decide what’s gonna be safest for them.”

The Grand Chute Police Department said this is a steady issue for them and it is often difficult for people to get out of these situations.

Joshua Bohlen, a Patrol Sergeant with the department said, “Typically victims of domestic violence have children in common they have financial obligations with the person they are involved with.”

There are other groups working creatively to empower people. Gracie Jiu-Jitsu in Appleton provides women-focused classes to help their clients verbally or physically set boundaries.

Cari Bergener, a Women Empowered Instructor at Gracie Appleton said, “You are worth defending whether it’s using those physical techniques, setting those boundaries if it’s someone you know, you’ve allowed them to do this behavior setting that boundary. You are worth setting that boundary through that.”

All of the groups say supporting a loved one in a dangerous situation is one of the best things to do.

If you want to support Harbor House in its mission go to its website.