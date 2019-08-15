Local agencies gearing up for ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Local law enforcement agencies will participate in the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign through Labor Day.

Starting Friday, August 16, law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin during the campaign to help save lives and prevent tragedies.

The Drive Sober campaign, a high-visibility law enforcement effort, is intended to discourage motorists from engaging in dangerous driving behaviors.

In 2018, Wisconsin reported 159 deaths and nearly 3,300 injuries due to alcohol-related crashes.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says that while alcohol-impaired drivers remain a concern, drug-impaired drivers are becoming a growing problem.

Officials say that to help combat impaired driving, Wisconsin has:

Nearly 5,000 police officers trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) to help detect and remove impaired drivers from the roadways

301 highly-trained Drug Recognition Experts – among the most in the nation

23 multi-jurisdictional high-visibility enforcement task forces operating throughout the year, across the state

There are several ways for citizens to help law enforcement combat impaired driving, according to officials:

Never allow someone to get behind the wheel impaired. Find a safe alternative to get them home. If you plan to celebrate, identify a sober designated driver

Report impaired drivers to law enforcement by calling 911. Provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle, and location

Download the free “Drive Sober” mobile app from the WisDOT website. The app includes a “find a ride” feature to help locate mass transit and taxi services

Some taverns and restaurants have programs to provide patrons a safe ride home. Visit www.tlw.org/ and click on Safe Ride

Make sure that everyone in your vehicle is buckled up – every trip. Watch your speed and eliminate distractions.

Agencies in Brown, Outagamie, Shawano, Winnebago, and other counties across the state will participate in this high-visibility law enforcement effort.

For more on Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, click here.