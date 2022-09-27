GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Right now there is a growing problem when it comes to the care of people with disabilities. And we are not talking about the elderly. The biggest threat is for adults 18 to 49.

“Even though these people need a little extra help, a little extra funding to accomplish that, they still feel the same way as any other non-disabled person,” said Pat Hickey.

She and her husband, John, are worried about the future care of their son, Tom.

“He is 48 years old and has Down Syndrome,” said John Hickey. “He’s been involved in this area and been relying on help.”

He is taken care of by L.I.F.E. Academy based in Green Bay. It provides daily life skills training and supportive home care services to those with disabilities.

“It’s just sad we are all in the exact same boat,” said L.I.F.E. Academy owner Joanne Smits.

Smits blames that on a lack of staff and funding creating major problems for organizations like her and others.

“Beyond frustrating is not even the right word,” Smits said. “It’s horrible when you have a waiting list, so you know there’s a group of people out there that need assistance and we’re not able to help.”

Across town at Oaks Family Care Center it’s much of the same.

“It’s very frustrating. We’re on a lot of overtime. We’re snapped to the limit. I get calls every day to take people on and we just can’t do it,” said owner Cyndi Garbisch.

Once competitors, agencies are now working together out of fear of what could happen if they did not.

“We’re all in this together and we’re all serving a lot of the same population,” said Smits. “Sometimes we might even share the same clients.”

For the Hickey family, the services are invaluable.

“Tom is really fortunate because he has a good support system with his family and his parents, and we’re here and able to help out, but not all clients have that,” John Hickey said.

One that is in trouble if changes are not made — and fast.

Caregivers say the biggest problems remain competitive wages. Federal and state money only goes so far, and in many cases, leaving not much left for the organizations that help.

HOW TO HELP

L.I.F.E. Academy, 1769 Shawano Ave., Green Bay

920-544-9231

Visit the Facebook page here.

Oaks Family Care Center, 550 N. Military Ave., Suite 13, Green Bay

920-497-0194

Visit the Facebook page here.