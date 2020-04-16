Local anglers gather for live-streamed fishing tournament “Deja Vu on the Fox”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a high-stakes, fast-paced fishing tournament that’s happening only on the Fox River.

‘Deja Vu on the Fox’ is bringing anglers from all over Northeast Wisconsin for a week-long competition. At a time when social distancing is the new normal, this walleye fishing tournament is providing some much needed entertainment relief.

“It’s about keeping people with somewhat of a normalcy, right?” says Kyle Carpenter, Tournament Director with Head2Head Fishing. “Everybody wants to fish- this is the time of year in Wisconsin where fishing becomes popular again on water.”

Sixteen local anglers duke it out here on the Fox River, day after day up until the final two finally face off on Friday.

“I’m a tournament fisherman, myself- I’m chomping at the bit to get on the water and not being able to do it is just tough to even think about,” said Carpenter. “It’s just awesome for the people at home that are quarantine, that are staying home and following the rules and doing the right things- it’s something to watch.”

Out on the Fox River this morning, putting together what should be a fun story for tomorrow. A local fishing group is hosting a tournament and live streaming the event all week.



Social distancing at its finest. 🎣 pic.twitter.com/YpzQk8KHQf — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) April 15, 2020

With the tournament live streamed across various social platforms, audience numbers have been through the roof. Viewers tune in by the thousands, interacting with others from their own homes.

“This format was in place prior to all of this COVID-19 stuff and it’s just kind of unintentionally built for it,” says Carpenter. “It’s still giving people some sports when there really isn’t any.”

And because the event is live-streamed, viewers can keep track of the tournament in real time- even interacting with those in the broadcast booth delivering play-by-play.

“The fan base that we’ve created that has come forth within the last three weeks has been just been amazing,” said Carpenter. “The support on YouTube, Facebook, and support at thereelshot.com with the online orders have just been amazing. That’s how we keep this all going right now.”

Proving that even though we may be apart physically, we all have a little something in common. ‘Deja Vu on the Fox’ is live-streamed daily on the Head2Head Fishing Facebook page and YouTube channel. You can find more information on The Reel Shot’s website.