Local anglers gear up for the opening day of fishing season

CECIL, Wis. (WFRV) -- Area fishermen gathered together for the opening day of fishing.

Local anglers were out on Shawano Lake in Cecil for the 2019 opener for lakes and trout fishing on Saturday, May 4.

According to the DNR's website, "More than 2 million anglers spend $1.5 billion in Wisconsin annually on fishing, and the early season anglers who venture out on opening day of the regular inland season stand a good chance of enjoying fast action and big fish."

Fishermen say they were hoping to catch a trophy fish while enjoying the nice weather.

"We just got a new boat this year and this is the first really nice day to get out," said Jeff Judkins, a fisherman out on Shawano Lake. "It's the opening day of fishing as well and we plan on fishing here for awhile so we thought we would take the kids out for a ride and see what the lake was all about and kind of scope out some new fishing spots."

The first Saturday in May is usually when fishing for different types of fish begins.

However, some Wisconsin bodies of water and certain species of fish are off limits.

More information on what and where you can go to fish can be found on the DNR's website at https://dnr.wi.gov.



