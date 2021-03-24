FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Local animal rescue organizes Fox Valley plant fair, proceeds help animals find forever homes

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue (JRAAR) is scheduled to hold its Fox Valley Plant Fair on Saturday.

According to organizers, the event will be held on March 27 at Sabre Lanes (1330 Midway Rd, Menasha, WI).

The rescue says the event will host a select number of houseplant, outdoor plant, craft, and supply vendors from 11 until 3 p.m.

In addition, organizers point out the event is open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

People will need to purchase a ticket to get into the Saturday event either online or at the front door.

Organizers say General Admission is $5 for anyone 16 and up and kids under 16 get in free.

JRAAR is a non-profit animal rescue organization in Menasha whose purpose is to give people an option for their unwanted pets other than releasing them into the wild and finds homes for surrendered pets.

Coordinators say 100% of the proceeds from this event will go towards helping support the animals at J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue while they look for permanent homes.

