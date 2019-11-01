Local animal therapy farm needs funds to survive

ELDORADO, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Whisper Hill Clydesdales has been bringing their therapy animals to events all across Wisconsin for the past 15 years.

Two years ago, owner Tim Wiskow had to undergo life saving surgery, but while he slowly recovered the farm went slowly into debt.

The farm is hosting a Halloween Bash and Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, November 2nd to raise much needed funds for their survival.

The family friendly event runs from 10 a.m. until midnight at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds Expo building and includes performances from Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z and Reckless Remedy.

For more information on the event or how to donate to Whisper Hill Clydesdales follow them on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/Whisperhillfdl/