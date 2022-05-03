FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The disappearance of Laurie Depies has long been considered a cold case passed on to the Wisconsin Department of Justice but one local man is trying to change that.

Jordan Karsten, a ‘Cold Case: Frozen Tundra’ co-host said, “We can hopefully get some folks to come forward with some information on the case that can be useful in terms of having a breakthrough.”

Karsten is an anthropology professor at UW Oshkosh and uses those skills to identify human remains for local authorities. Now he is stepping into an investigator role with his podcast co-host Matt Hiskes to bring closure to the family.

“We’re trying to give the most comprehensive review of what happened to Laurie and her story and who she was as a person in order to hopefully trigger a memory in somebody or encourage people to come forward with a small piece of information that maybe helps investigators crack the case open,” Karsten.

Authorities believe the last place Depies was before she disappeared was the parking lot of her boyfriend’s apartment complex.

Back in 2019 Local Five spoke to Jason Weber a now-retired Fox Crossing Police Officer who is familiar with the case. He said, “People would have been out. People would have had their windows open. You would have thought people would have heard something, a scream.”

Friends said they heard Depies pull into the parking lot with her notably loud car but she never made it upstairs disappearing without a trace.

“In the best-case scenario if we can get some kind of leads that we can perform a search then I would like to use my scientific expertise again,” said Karsten.

Karsten is sharing everything he learns with law enforcement to bring this case to a close.

You can learn more about the podcast on their website.